First American (FAF) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about First American (NYSE:FAF) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First American earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.6012313772843 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

NYSE:FAF traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.44. 1,114,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,491. First American has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $6,407.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

First American (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. First American had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that First American will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. First American’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on First American from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised First American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised First American from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First American (FAF) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/first-american-faf-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

First American Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for First American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.