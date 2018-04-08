First American Financial Corp (FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in First American Financial by 35.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in First American Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 79,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $6,679.80, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. First American Financial had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

