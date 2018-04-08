First Bancorp (FBNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $83,362.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $509,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 516.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,055.92, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $63.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/first-bancorp-fbnc-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.