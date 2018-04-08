AT&T (NYSE:T) Stake Decreased by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP raised its position in AT&T by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,059.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NYSE:T traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.63. 25,117,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,540,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $218,732.58, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

