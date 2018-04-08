First Community Co. (FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $10.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.95 million and the lowest is $10.70 million. First Community posted sales of $9.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $10.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.20 million to $45.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $49.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 million. First Community had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In other First Community news, Director Richard K. Bogan sold 3,000 shares of First Community stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 128,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 74,397 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Community by 528.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community stock remained flat at $$22.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $174.23, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.72. First Community has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

