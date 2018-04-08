First Horizon National Target of Unusually High Options Trading (FHN)

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 770 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,049% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 22,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $443,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter N. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,096 shares of company stock worth $5,156,207. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 68,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6,275.20, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.80%. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

First Horizon National announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Barclays upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vining Sparks raised shares of First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

