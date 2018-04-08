First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,458 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 698,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 236,924 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,378,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,266,000 after acquiring an additional 86,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Scott sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $9,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $247,294.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,312 shares in the company, valued at $701,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,897 in the last 90 days. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2,219.94, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

