First National Trust Co Decreases Position in General Electric (GE)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,408 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $114,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $113,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113,394.45, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Morningstar set a $23.50 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

