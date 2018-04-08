Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stake Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,624,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 53,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,259 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $190,888.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,753.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $43.00 target price on Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

