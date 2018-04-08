Raymond James & Associates Has $5.72 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.47% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,756 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 307,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 968,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 163,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $26.15 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

