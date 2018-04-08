First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

First Trust High Income has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FSD stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. First Trust High Income has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

About First Trust High Income

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign, including emerging markets high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

