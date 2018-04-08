FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.11 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, BigONE, EtherDelta and Bittrex. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $14.11 million and approximately $629,011.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002955 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00719543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00171179 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036609 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00048820 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstBlood is a decentralized platform where gamers can be rewarded for their gaming skills. Built on Ethereum, the First Blood platform allows users to bet against each other on mainstream games and for the results to be verified and settled automatically via a smart-contract system, eliminating attack vectors, middlemen, and server down time. “

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Bittrex, OKEx, BigONE and Gatecoin. It is not currently possible to buy FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

