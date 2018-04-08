Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 125 ($1.75) to GBX 90 ($1.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 110 ($1.54) to GBX 95 ($1.33) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.40) to GBX 90 ($1.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.54) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 131.45 ($1.85).

FGP traded up GBX 4 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 93.90 ($1.32). 3,996,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.60 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.17).

In related news, insider Tim O’Toole purchased 12,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £13,886.60 ($19,492.70). Also, insider David Robbie purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £30,600 ($42,953.40). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 77,954 shares of company stock worth $7,287,608.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/firstgroup-fgp-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital-updated-updated.html.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.