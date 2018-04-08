Reviewing Fitbit (FIT) & Its Competitors

Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) is one of 12 public companies in the “Electronic computers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fitbit to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fitbit and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitbit -17.16% -17.11% -10.06% Fitbit Competitors -3.88% 8.65% 2.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fitbit and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fitbit $1.62 billion -$277.19 million -7.37 Fitbit Competitors $26.48 billion $3.71 billion 81.88

Fitbit’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fitbit. Fitbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Fitbit has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fitbit’s peers have a beta of 0.10, indicating that their average stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fitbit and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitbit 3 8 6 0 2.18 Fitbit Competitors 121 717 2383 62 2.73

Fitbit presently has a consensus target price of $6.79, indicating a potential upside of 41.79%. As a group, “Electronic computers” companies have a potential upside of 23.54%. Given Fitbit’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fitbit is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Fitbit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Fitbit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fitbit peers beat Fitbit on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc., a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness. It also offers Fitbit online dashboard and mobile apps that sync automatically with and display real-time data from its wearable devices; and Fitbit Coach that offers exercise programs through personal trainer and yoga apps. The company sells its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers; distributors; and Fitbit.com, an online store, as well as directly to consumers. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

