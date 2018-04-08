Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $401,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.43. 8,300,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $197,722.34, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

