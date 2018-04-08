Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Flex from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

FLEX stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,648.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Flex has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Flex will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Willy C. Shih sold 13,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $243,522.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

