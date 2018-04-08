Flex Pharma (FLKS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Flex Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Flex Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on shares of Flex Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex Pharma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.55.

NASDAQ FLKS opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Flex Pharma has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.98.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Flex Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,698.59% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. analysts expect that Flex Pharma will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Flex Pharma by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 241,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 99,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Flex Pharma by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 720,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Flex Pharma by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flex Pharma by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps and spasms associated with neurological conditions and exercise-associated muscle cramps in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development.

