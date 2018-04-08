FLiK Price Tops $0.0302 on Top Exchanges (FLIK)

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One FLiK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. FLiK has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $2,223.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLiK has traded down 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00678267 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00174805 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00050591 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

FLiK Token Profile

FLiK’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. FLiK’s official website is www.theflik.io. FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLiK

FLiK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase FLiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLiK must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for FLiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLiK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.