Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,084 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Floor & Decor worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 515.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 704,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 589,635 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,743,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $23,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 411,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,316,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 3,600 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $358,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 8,817 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $505,214.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,306 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,870 over the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Floor & Decor to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $45.00 price objective on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.59.

FND stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $5,491.77 and a PE ratio of 80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

