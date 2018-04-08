Flybe Group (FLYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flybe Group (LON:FLYB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 36 ($0.51) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.46) target price on shares of Flybe Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.63) target price on shares of Flybe Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

FLYB stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.48) on Friday. Flybe Group has a one year low of GBX 30.01 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 49.70 ($0.70).

About Flybe Group

Flybe Group plc engages in the operation of airlines. The company operates through Flybe UK and Flybe Aviation Services segments. The Flybe UK segment offers scheduled passenger transportation in the United Kingdom, as well as scheduled passenger transportation from the United Kingdom to rest of Europe; and training programs.

