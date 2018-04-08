FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0912 on Major Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $340.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00679868 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00174686 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050571 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to buy FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.