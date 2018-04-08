News coverage about FNB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNBG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FNB Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0408628862326 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FNB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FNBG opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.73, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32. FNB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FNB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNBG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/fnb-bancorp-fnbg-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

FNB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Northern California that provides business and commercial banking services for individuals and small to mid-sized businesses primarily in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts, including individual interest-bearing negotiable orders of withdrawal, money market accounts and/or accounts combining checking and savings accounts with automatic transfer capabilities, IRA accounts, time certificates of deposit, direct deposit services, and computer cash management with access through the Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for FNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.