Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.72% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 952,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 548,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOMX. ValuEngine raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foamix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

In related news, insider Meir Eini sold 5,000 shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,392.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,627 shares of company stock worth $70,289 in the last three months.

FOMX stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $191.51, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,791.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.93%. sell-side analysts predict that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of foam-based formulations, using its technology, which includes its foam platforms. It is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea and other skin conditions.

