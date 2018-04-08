Footy Cash (XFT) Market Cap Achieves $1.24 Million

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Footy Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $503.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Footy Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005839 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001624 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Footy Cash

XFT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. Footy Cash’s official website is footycash.com.

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Footy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

