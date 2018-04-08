Ford Motor (F) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,014 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 241,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45,097.54, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 31,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $324,831.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. sold 454,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $4,687,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

