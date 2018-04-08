Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 5,200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2,161.4% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 302,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 289,197 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 124,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 227,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 465,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after buying an additional 116,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $100,536.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other news, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $58,634.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

WARNING: “Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 5,200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/forsta-ap-fonden-boosts-holdings-in-abbott-laboratories-abt-updated-updated.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.