Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 17.2% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $36,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 25,023.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,453,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,046 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 719.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,017,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,013 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,764,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 39,815.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,353,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 499.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,342 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, S&P Equity Research started coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $259.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $232.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $1.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/fort-point-capital-partners-llc-trims-stake-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.