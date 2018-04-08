Forterra PLC (FORT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 348.13 ($4.89).

FORT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 366 ($5.14) to GBX 378 ($5.31) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.80) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.77) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.91) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.70) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 290 ($4.07) on Friday. Forterra has a one year low of GBX 193.50 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 307.75 ($4.32).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.10.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc is a producer of manufactured masonry products. The Company is also a manufacturer of building products for the United Kingdom construction industry. The Company’s segments include Bricks, Blocks and Bespoke Products. The Company’s product range consists of clay bricks, Thermalite blocks, aggregate blocks, Red Bank chimney, roofing and flue systems, precast concrete and flooring products, and Formpave permeable block paving.

