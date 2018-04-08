Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) and Herc (HRI) Head to Head Analysis

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE: FTAI) and Herc (NYSE:HRI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and Herc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors $217.66 million 6.10 $130,000.00 $0.12 133.67 Herc $1.75 billion 1.01 $160.30 million ($0.32) -194.72

Herc has higher revenue and earnings than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors. Herc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and Herc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors 0 0 3 0 3.00 Herc 0 4 4 0 2.50

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.92%. Herc has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.52%. Given Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is more favorable than Herc.

Profitability

This table compares Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and Herc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors 0.06% 0.86% 0.51% Herc 9.14% -0.88% -0.08%

Volatility & Risk

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Herc has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Herc shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Herc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Herc does not pay a dividend. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors pays out 1,100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors beats Herc on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment leases aircraft and aircraft engines. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and managed 158 aviation assets, including 48 aircraft and 110 commercial jet engines. The Offshore Energy segment owns and leases vessels and equipment that support offshore oil and gas drilling and production activities, including an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel, a construction support vessel, and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessel. The Shipping Containers segment engages in the leasing of shipping containers on operating and finance lease basis, which comprise interests in approximately 76,000 maritime shipping containers and related equipment. The Jefferson Terminal segment develops a multi-modal crude oil and refined products handling terminal at the Port of Beaumont, Texas; and owns other assets involved in the transportation and processing of crude oil and related products. The Railroad segment owns a short line railroad that operates from Montreal to the east coast of Maine primarily for the transportation of pulp and paper, construction products, and chemicals. The Ports and Terminals segment operates Repauno, a 1,630 acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River; and Long Ridge, which is a 1,660 acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River. The company serves operators of transportation and infrastructure networks, including airlines, offshore energy service providers, and shipping lines. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, equipment management, and safety training services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves non-residential and residential construction, specialty trade, restoration, remediation and environment, and facility maintenance contractors; industrial manufacturing industries, including automotive and aerospace, power, metals and mining, agriculture, pulp, paper and wood, food and beverage, and refineries and petrochemical industries; infrastructure and government sectors; and commercial and retail service, hospitality, healthcare, recreation, entertainment production, and special event management customers through its sales team, industry catalogs, as well as through participation and sponsorship of industry events, trade shows, and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 275 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

