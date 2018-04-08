Francesca’s (FRAN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Francesca’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.6489542749915 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Francesca’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Francesca’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Francesca’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Francesca’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,645. The company has a market cap of $169.38, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.01. Francesca’s has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. Francesca’s had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Francesca’s will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Francesca’s news, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence bought 10,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

