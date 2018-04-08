Franklin Financial (NASDAQ:FRNK) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Franklin Financial (NASDAQ:FRNK) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Financial earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9222664433322 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ FRNK remained flat at $$21.71 during trading hours on Friday. Franklin Financial has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Franklin Financial Company Profile

Franklin Financial Corporation is the holding company for Franklin Federal Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Company attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate commercial real estate loans, including nonresidential real estate and multi-family real estate loans, and residential mortgage loans.

