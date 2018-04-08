Franklin Resources Inc. Has $811,000 Holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (LEXEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,711 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Expedia were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Expedia by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,043,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Expedia by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,353,000 after acquiring an additional 278,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Expedia by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 251,472 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Expedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Expedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert R. Hammond sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $45,072.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LEXEA opened at $38.97 on Friday. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Expedia (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $36.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Liberty Expedia had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

About Liberty Expedia

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Expedia, Inc (Expedia) and Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding). The Company’s segments include Bodybuilding and Expedia. Bodybuilding is an Internet retailer of sports, fitness and nutritional supplements. Expedia provides travel and services to leisure and corporate travelers in the United States and abroad, as well as various media and advertising offerings to travel and non-travel advertisers.

