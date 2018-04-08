Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,966 Shares of Cars.com Inc (CARS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Cars.com by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

NYSE:CARS opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cars.com Inc has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Cars.com had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $156.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cars.com Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,966 Shares of Cars.com Inc (CARS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/franklin-resources-inc-raises-holdings-in-cars-com-inc-cars-updated.html.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.