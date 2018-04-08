Franko Price Up 17.6% This Week (FRK)

Franko (CURRENCY:FRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Franko has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Franko has a total market capitalization of $115,130.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Franko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Franko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001795 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006012 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001091 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001617 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003762 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Franko Coin Profile

Franko (CRYPTO:FRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. Franko’s total supply is 930,767 coins. The official website for Franko is frankos.org. Franko’s official Twitter account is @FrankoCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Franko

Franko can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Franko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franko must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Franko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

