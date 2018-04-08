Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €105.00 Price Target at UBS

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €105.00 ($129.63) target price from UBS in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

FRA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. HSBC set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.09 ($106.28).

Shares of FRA:FRA traded down €0.34 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €79.80 ($98.52). 153,701 shares of the company traded hands. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($120.07).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

