Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Share Price

News coverage about Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Freeport-McMoRan earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the natural resource company an impact score of 46.4606829608096 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,346,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019,034. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $25,091.14, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $419,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,958.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

