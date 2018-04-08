Freicoin (FRC) Market Cap Reaches $215,633.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $215,633.00 and $24.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000305 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2012. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,659,816 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

