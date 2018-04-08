Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Share Price

News headlines about Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fresenius Medical Care earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.3258039206513 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $62.00 price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE FMS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 153,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $30,914.88, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.62. Fresenius Medical Care has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.23%. analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

