Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €79.00 ($97.53) price target by stock analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cfra set a €76.00 ($93.83) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.74 ($95.98).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €63.38 ($78.25) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($74.27) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($98.77).

WARNING: “Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) PT Set at €79.00 by Commerzbank” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/fresenius-se-79-00-by-commerzbank.html.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.