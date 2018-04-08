Independent Research Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Independent Research set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FPE. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($59.26) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($45.06) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($61.73) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.18 ($55.77).

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down €0.75 ($0.93) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €40.75 ($50.31). 19,126 shares of the company traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($46.17) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($55.31).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of lubricants and related specialties worldwide. Its automotive lubricants product group includes engine oils, gear oils, shock absorber oils, motorcycle lubricants, lubricants for agricultural machinery, and service fluids; industrial lubricants and specialties product group primarily comprises metal-working fluids, corrosion preventatives, hydraulic and gear oils, greases, and other specialties; and other products group consists of toll blending, chemical process management, and trade activities.

