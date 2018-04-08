FujiCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,292.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. FujiCoin has a market cap of $706,323.00 and $2,292.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00680350 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00173951 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00050848 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 1,310,942,755 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

