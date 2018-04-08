FujiCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $645,112.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $645,112.00 and approximately $2,942.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00675414 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00174162 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 1,310,942,755 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to purchase FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FujiCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.