Fulton Financial Co. (FULT) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $3,121.10, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $206.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/fulton-financial-co-fult-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12-on-april-13th-updated-updated.html.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.