FunFair Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, FunFair has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Gate.io. FunFair has a market capitalization of $142.66 million and approximately $667,394.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00678343 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00174758 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035735 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,723,473,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Radar Relay, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx and Binance. It is not possible to buy FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

