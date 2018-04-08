Fusion (FSN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $833,285.00

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Fusion has a market cap of $82.86 million and approximately $833,285.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 61.9% against the dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00042991 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,648,200 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is not currently possible to buy Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

