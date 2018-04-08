FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71.00

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $89,765.00 and $71.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.58 or 0.01671780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004567 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015726 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022085 BTC.

FuzzBalls Profile

FUZZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

