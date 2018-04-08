SunTrust Banks Comments on Essex Property Trust’s FY2018 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $12.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESS. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $281.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

NYSE ESS opened at $242.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $214.03 and a 52 week high of $270.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,948.73, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $345.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,253,000 after acquiring an additional 94,542 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,091,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,787,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 847,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,477,000 after acquiring an additional 125,907 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total value of $111,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $160,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SunTrust Banks Comments on Essex Property Trust’s FY2018 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/fy2018-eps-estimates-for-essex-property-trust-inc-decreased-by-analyst-ess-updated-updated.html.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.