Maxim Group Weighs in on Landec Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Equities research analysts at Maxim Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landec in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Maxim Group analyst A. Vendetti now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Maxim Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group also issued estimates for Landec’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNDC. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Landec in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.82. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

