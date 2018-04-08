FY2018 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. Increased by Analyst (ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. 13,893,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,160,868. The company has a market cap of $190,256.11, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. Oracle has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 8,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/fy2018-eps-estimates-for-oracle-co-orcl-boosted-by-oppenheimer-updated-updated.html.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.