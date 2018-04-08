AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for AGT Food and Ingredients in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGT. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC cut their price target on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$21.50 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.70.

AGT traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.47. 22,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,605. AGT Food and Ingredients has a 1-year low of C$14.75 and a 1-year high of C$32.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

In related news, insider Financial Holdings Lim Fairfax bought 183,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,985,125.00. Insiders acquired a total of 186,459 shares of company stock worth $3,029,311 over the last quarter.

AGT Food and Ingredients Company Profile

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc produces and exports pulses, staple foods, and food ingredients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing; Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods; and Bulk Handling and Distribution. The company offers lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, popcorn, canary seed, flax and other specialty seeds.

